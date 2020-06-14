Waterfowl Lakes, Banff NP, Canada by Helene Chouinard

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was the summer and we were travelling in the famous Banff National Park in Alberta (Canada) for a few days when I saw the lake Waterfowl. No wind, no breeze, the lake was like a mirror. The snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains were fortunately cleared. The challenge was to find the right angle and the best place to keep the tree branch, reflections and rock each one at the good place in the frame. Some say you have to arrive early in the morning to photograph landscapes. It's true most of the time.... but not always. Here, the position of the sun allows you to admire the particles of minerals which gives the jade color of the water. This moment was just perfect. There is so many scenic lakes all along the Icefield Parkway between Lake Louise and Jasper in the Rockies in the Canadian province of Alberta.