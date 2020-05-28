User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Waterfowl Lake, Banff, Alberta, Canada by Niels Hornum

Picture Story

Our first visit to Canada (but not our last!). We drove from Vancouver following Fraser River via Cache Creek, 93 Mile House, Clearwater, Mt Robson, Jasper National Park and Banff National Park to Calgary in a small motorhome. This picture was taken in the morning of a beautiful day i Banff National Park just outside Mount Chephren, Waterfowl Lake. We were lucky to have perfect weather conditions throughout the trip in our motorhome. The rain came after Banff National Park.

LPM Special Offer

