Waterfalls Assignment Winner • Yvan Bedard

DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Montmorency Falls, Quebec, Canada

Montmorency Falls are spectacular all year round. Located between two walls of rock over the cliff to the St. Lawrence River below, they are large and high. In fact, at 83 meters tall (272 ft), they are 30 meters higher than the famous Niagara Falls and 23m higher than Iceland’s Skogafoss.

This photograph was taken in February from the East side of Montmorency river, just before it ends in the St Lawrence River. This is the best place to see the icy sugarloaf at the bottom of the Falls.

Yvan Bedard, Canada

I retired at 56 for a full-time career in fine art landscape photography. Self-taught, I have participated in workshops and on-line courses. I now teach photography and exhibit successfully in art galleries. My pictures are displayed in houses, offices, magazines and books on four continents.

