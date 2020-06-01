Waterfalls Assignment Winner • Yvan Bedard

Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
Montmorency Falls are spectacular all year round. Located between two walls of rock over the cliff to the St. Lawrence River below, they are large and high. In fact, at 83 meters tall (272 ft), they are 30 meters higher than the famous Niagara Falls and 23m higher than Iceland’s Skogafoss.
This photograph was taken in February from the East side of Montmorency river, just before it ends in the St Lawrence River. This is the best place to see the icy sugarloaf at the bottom of the Falls.
