Forest Assignment

Waterbury Center, Vermont, USA by Nathanael Asaro

By

Waterbury Center, Vermont, USA by Nathanael Asaro
Views: 1,285

Picture Story

I took this image with a drone after a wet snow that coated the trees around my house in Vermont. I had been wanting to take a top down image of this grove of pines for awhile and I thought it would look better with snow on them. I woke up early around 6:30 am and went out to fly the drone over the trees. I found a few compositions I liked and pressed the shutter on my remote. Only having one battery gave me limited time, but it was just enough to get an image I was happy with.

