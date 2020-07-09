All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image with a drone after a wet snow that coated the trees around my house in Vermont. I had been wanting to take a top down image of this grove of pines for awhile and I thought it would look better with snow on them. I woke up early around 6:30 am and went out to fly the drone over the trees. I found a few compositions I liked and pressed the shutter on my remote. Only having one battery gave me limited time, but it was just enough to get an image I was happy with.