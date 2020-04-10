Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a fine Fall day in 2017, I happened to be in Yosemite Valley enjoying the wonderful colors in the valley and as the sunset was nearing the clouds started looking better and better, so I hopped into my car and drove up to the Washburn point to find this beautiful burn. One of my best experiences in Yosemite valley. Well, with such a great display of colors I was overjoyed with the experience and glad to have captured this shot at the best location in Yosemite Valley National Park for sunset. Clouds always add emotion to landscape.