Washburn Point, Yosemite National Park, USA by Shashank Vijay

Washburn Point, Yosemite National Park, USA by Shashank Vijay
On a fine Fall day in 2017, I happened to be in Yosemite Valley enjoying the wonderful colors in the valley and as the sunset was nearing the clouds started looking better and better, so I hopped into my car and drove up to the Washburn point to find this beautiful burn. One of my best experiences in Yosemite valley. Well, with such a great display of colors I was overjoyed with the experience and glad to have captured this shot at the best location in Yosemite Valley National Park for sunset. Clouds always add emotion to landscape.

