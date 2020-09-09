All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo is a moment in time taken as the last bit of moonlight gave way to the milky way during a time-lapse I was shooting in Oregon's High Desert. During sunset there were so many clouds that I began to worry the milky way wouldn't make an appearance and my 2 hour drive would have been for nothing. My weather apps all pointed to sticking out the night and clear skies would follow. Sure enough the clouds began to pass as the moon dropped below the horizon and created a slice of light on the highest peaks of this canyon. I stacked 20 images using Sequator to reduce noise overall in the image.