Wasatch Foothills, Salt Lake City, USA by Zac Claerhout

Views: 979
Macro & Close up Assignment

A small fire had recently burned in the foothills near my home. I went up hiking one evening to snap a few photos of the aftermath. The hike was short but enjoyable. I reached my destination and was not disappointed. The fire had only been out for about a week or two, yet new life had already found a foothold amidst the blackened soil. Fresh saplings sprung from the charcoal littered ground with a vibrancy unlike I have seen before. Sometimes the most enjoyable photos are taken only a few miles from home.

