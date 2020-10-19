All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A small fire had recently burned in the foothills near my home. I went up hiking one evening to snap a few photos of the aftermath. The hike was short but enjoyable. I reached my destination and was not disappointed. The fire had only been out for about a week or two, yet new life had already found a foothold amidst the blackened soil. Fresh saplings sprung from the charcoal littered ground with a vibrancy unlike I have seen before. Sometimes the most enjoyable photos are taken only a few miles from home.