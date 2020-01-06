Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the first time I got to see a meandering river in person. My friend invited me to visit their family's home in Colorado, which was also my first time visiting the gorgeous state. We took a drive one day with no particular destination in mind; we are just the type of people that love to explore new areas and see what we see! Autumn is the perfect time to visit CO, as the vast landscapes are even more beautiful when the leaves start to change.