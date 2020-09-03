All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Wanarroo Station is a few kms from my home and I often drive past this dam when returning home. This summers evening the sun was setting just behind the hill as I arrived. It was a hectic moment getting out of the car, setting up the tripod and getting the composition in focus. I debated whether to do a portrait or landscape mode shot, so I took both in rapid succession. I preferred the landscape after examining on the computer. At the time of taking, the lens I used had only been in my possession a few weeks and I had not really done much I had been happy with. Its the Pentax 15-30mm F2.8, one of their star (*) lenses. I have since done some asto work as well as many wide angled desert shots, and paired with the Pentax K1 I am most happy with it. This was taken at the height of summer and my biggest concern was disturbing a snake that invariably would live in this swampy vicinity and would usually be active in the evenings. Fortunately no snakes were encountered on this occasion.