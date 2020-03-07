Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Winter in New Zealand is often rainy. In the three days I spent in Wanaka, I managed to get just a few minutes of clear skies to record one of the most photographed trees in the world. As soon as the sun goes down, the crowd of tourists leaves and makes it possible to photograph the landscape with tranquility. That Wanaka Tree.