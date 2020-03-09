Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken on a very calm morning in late August at Roys Bay on Lake Wanaka on the South Island of New Zealand. I was actually on my way to the Matukituki Valley, 30 km away from Wanaka, when I saw the mirror-smooth water surface when I left the place. Since the tree is not too far from the road and was therefore only a short walk from the parking lot of my car, I stopped and took this photo at 28mm.

The light was very soft at this point because the sun was not yet showing. Since it was still winter, there was still a little snow on the mountains and the tree had no leaves. To highlight the reflection of the tree on the water surface a little more and to hide the two ducks that were swimming in front of the tree, I exposed for 2 minutes with a strong ND filter.