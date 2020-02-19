Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I headed out to Santa Cruz, California during the President's day break. After spending the day hiking at the redwood forest we landed up in Santa Cruz a few hours before sunset. We walked around the town waiting for the right light, and the wait proved fruitful. The sky lit up with glorious pink hues providing a nice back drop for the scene.