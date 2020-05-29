Waldringfield, Suffolk, England by Aron Radford

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Lock down due to COVID 19 had come hard to all us togs and as soon as the rules allowed travel to beauty spots once again I couldn’t wait to get out with my camera. The forecast could not have been kinder as the forecast for perfect scattered clouds only increased my anticipation. Waldringfield on the river Deben in Suffolk is a quaint picturesque river fronted village. The local sailing club and easy access to the river make it a haven for rowing and sailing boats being moored along its banks. Even at low tide the sailing boats never get beached and firmly in the knowledge that the sun would rise behind them I sat and eagerly awaited.

I can’t remember being this excited for a sunrise for such a long time and this one was showing loads of promise. With about 30 mins before sunrise the colour started to emerge through the dark blue. Then in the space of ten minutes the sky exploded with bright vivid colour. Yellow’s, orange’s and magenta’s all against the tortoise blue sky looked like a kaleidoscope, the scattered clouds sat perfectly to catch the hues and the reflections were the icing on the cake. I shot this image as a 4 image pano so that I could include more sky in the final 16:9 crop. No grad filters or polarizer were used and I didn’t bracket the image as the dynamic range fell nicely within the histogram.