Picture Story

This image was made in the early morning of reflections on the surface of the water of the Wakulla River. I photographed this abstract waterscape from a boat dock before a volunteer wildlife survey on the river. I am fascinated by water; hence, volunteer at the Wakulla Springs State Park. I retired from this park in April, 2012, after having served as a ParK Ranger for 11 years. My camera captured the image in raw format. I selected a focal length of 400mm and an aperture of f/11 to maximize depth of field. A lightened the expsoure in ACR, Photoshop CC, and adjusted the contrast and color saturation. I used Topaz Denoise AI and Sharpen AI to deal with noise and sharpness.