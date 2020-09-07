All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While wandering a beach with a local friend and photographer we found a previously unknown petroglyph. As it was close to sunset we set up with the glyph in the foreground and crossed our fingers for a clouded sky show of tropical color. After taking turns making exposures of the scene we commented that the only thing that would have made the image any better was if a whale breached in the background. We later were told by people up the beach that a humpback whale had indeed breached under the sunset sky! Unfortunately it was around the corner, but none the less I was more than happy with the exposure that I had made.