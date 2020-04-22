Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

If you have never visited the Pacific Northwest or visited the Columbia River Gorge I would strongly suggest adding it to your travel list. The Gorge is home to countless waterfalls, to many to count, and all offer some of the most picturesque scenery imaginable. Although these locations are accessible year round, I strongly suggest visiting during the fall as all of the leaves start changing to the reds, oranges and yellows.

Pictured here is one of the smaller falls located in the Gorge, Wahclella Falls. The hike here is not to strenuous on the body as it is only about a mile long. However, if you plan on visiting during the summer, bring your water because it does get hot hiking out there. I went out midday and was unsure of the conditions as the sun was right over head. When I got there I noticed it didn't really matter. The surrounding location shaded the landscape giving it perfect photo conditions.

As you are approaching the end of the hike, you begin to hear the roar of the mighty fall. When I saw it for the first time, the power of the falls leaves you speechless in a way. Once I stopped and took in the view it was time to find a composition, which is not tough to find here. I had a hard time deciding which I liked best as the compositions are endless. I started shooting pretty far back with a longer focal length and slowly moved forward before transitioning to my wide lens. I must have tried 15 different compositions showcasing different rock formations and even a bridge in the foreground before coming up with this.