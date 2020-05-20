All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This rare picture was taken around a year ago during 3 days hiking trip through Wadi Rum desert. Some say, such a vast and beautiful blossom haven't been seen for years since Jordan is one of the driest countries of the world with extremely hot summers and scarce rainfall during winters.

Wadi Rum, known also as the Valley of the Moon is a valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan 60 km (37 mi) to the east of Aqaba; it is the largest wadi in Jordan. The landscape of Wadi Rum resembles that one of the moon and the area has been used as a background setting in a number of films with "The Martian" among them.

Usually, people come to visit Petra and go on hiking trips here. But, Wadi Rum is known for more than that. It is famous for its big wall traditional climbing routes and so, my first encounter with the place, was through a climbing vacation about four years ago. That was first time for me to experience this style climbing, it's frightening to climb with no real anchors, but it is magnificent at the same time and for some unexplainable reason it was a love from the first sight. Lately, I went on another climbing trip. However, when you climb you should carry as least equipment as possible and I couldn’t bring my camera. My dream to photograph this terrific place was finally fulfilled one year ago when my tour guide friend invited me to join his group on a hiking trip through Wadi Rum. Finally, I could carry a tripod and a camera, feel the magic of Wadi Rum and document the memory.