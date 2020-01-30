Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I recently had the opportunity to visit the Sultanate of Oman on the Arabian Peninsula. Oman has over 1,000 miles of splendid coastline and tall mountains behind it. The Al Hajar mountain range separates the coastal plateau plain from the high desert plateau to the east and south. Leaving Muscat, I had my first glimpse of mountains and was surprised how tall they were.

Dry, with little vegetation, the mountains are interspersed with wadis, deep, water-cut valleys with lush vegetation. These wadis are popular weekend destinations for hiking and swimming. At the heart of this mountain range lies dramatic scenery, including Jebel Shams (Oman’s highest mountain at 3075m) and Jebel Akhdar, Arabic for ‘green mountain’, the latter referring to a region encompassing the Saiq Plateau, whose fertile orchards produce pomegranates, apricots, and other fruit, and the Damask Rose, raw ingredient of the local specialty, rosewater.

If you are looking for a new photography destination, Oman has lots to offer.