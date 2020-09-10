User Icon
Wachusett Reservoir, West Boylston, MA, USA by Thomas Miller

Wide Angle Assignment

Picture Story

When I was living in Massachusetts, I would frequent the Wachusett Reservoir. It's a fairly large lake with several access points. This shot was taken a sunset, and I had a great one developing. There was no wind, which made for calm waters perfect for catching reflections of the sky. I also wanted to show the rocks that are all long the shore. I set up at a low angle on my Gitzo tripod, and using a circular polarizer to cut the glare and show the rocks under the waters. I was not disappointed by the light and colors that evening.

