Vorobiovy Gory, Moscow, Russia by Svyatoslav Karpov

Picture Story

It was the first picture I've taken after long break. Photography was always my favourite hobby, but I couldn't do it while I was at University. When I was expelled, the first thing I did was pick up a camera and go shooting. It was mid-autumn, and there was a light mist outside. I went to a place that I have noticed for a long time - Vorobiovy Gory in Moscow. I've taken a lot of photos, but, in my opinion, this was the best one.