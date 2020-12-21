User Icon
You are at:»»Vorobiovy Gory, Moscow, Russia by Svyatoslav Karpov
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Vorobiovy Gory, Moscow, Russia by Svyatoslav Karpov

By on 0 Comments

Vorobiovy Gory, Moscow, Russia by Svyatoslav Karpov
Views: 649

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was the first picture I've taken after long break. Photography was always my favourite hobby, but I couldn't do it while I was at University. When I was expelled, the first thing I did was pick up a camera and go shooting. It was mid-autumn, and there was a light mist outside. I went to a place that I have noticed for a long time - Vorobiovy Gory in Moscow. I've taken a lot of photos, but, in my opinion, this was the best one.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®