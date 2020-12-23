All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo on one of my trips to the Greek island Chios. Volissos, a village claimed to be the birthplace of Homer is situated on the northwestern side of Chios. My hotel was situated by the sea, overlooking the beach. The landlady of the hotel was kind enough to rent me a room with an amazing sea view and a large terrace when she heard that I was a photographer and loved to photograph sunset, sunrise and seascapes. And the hotel had a lovely restaurant overlooking the sea from above. I took this photo there.

On the western side of the island, you have amazing sunsets and the sea looks like endless with almost nothing on the horizon. I wanted to picture this endless beauty and amazing pinkish orange color of the sunset. I believe colors get more vivid and dreamy when the exposure time gets longer. Therefore, I set my camera to an exposure time of 127 secs. For that I used two filters as there was still light.

And while the camera was shooting, I enjoyed my drink watching the beautiful sunset and colors. Colors of the same tones and hue with a silky sea effect always give me a calm, peaceful feeling and I always want to reflect that feeling to my photographs. There were no clouds, so I thought a long exposure would smooth out the sea and I could come up with a lovely pinkish orange and serene beauty with all the soothing, soft and warm tones.