All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a tour through Chilé, we hiked on Osorno volcano near Puerto Varas. After hiking, we had lunch at a little restaurant across the Rio Petrohué, near its origin at Lago Todos Los Santos. This view of Volcán Osorno came from the front yard of that little restaurant. I thought the juxtaposition of the flowers and the volcano made for a nice shot. It was taken low to the ground so as to get the flowers in the right place for the photo.