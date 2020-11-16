All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Voidomatis River in Zagori Epirus, Greece. One of the cleanest rivers in the world that can inspire fairy tales especially during its most beautiful season, Autumn.

I have been in this place and walked by the river dozens of times. Still every time the place amazes me with its beauty. The color of the water is blue , always crystal clear .The nature around is amazing. Tall trees in different tones of orange and yellow colors during the Autumn season make the place majestic.