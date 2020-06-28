All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I woke up before sunrise to visit for another time a famous old bridge 45 minutes drive from our hotel. I was hoping for a beautiful sunrise or maybe low mist in the bridge. Unfortunately none of these happened so I had to go for plan B. When I arrived to the spot this picture was taken, I was thrilled by the colors, especially the blue on the back really amazed me, like sea waves reached the mountains . The colors and the light lasted only for a few minutes that is how I came up with the title: “These magic moments”.