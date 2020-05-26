Vistula River, Poland by Slawomir Kowalczyk

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was early autumn morning after a rather cold night. I predicted that there should definitely be fogs that always attract photographers. I went to the Vistula near the place where I live. The small river port, where boats moor always at this time was quite noisy but not this time. There were a lot of boats moored in the port and I thought no fisherman would go fishing. I walked a few dozen meters away and waited until it got clearer. Suddenly I saw two fishermen who unhooked the boat and started paddling on the water. At the same time, the sun started to rise, which surprised me with its color because usually there was a blue sky but this time the Vistula was flooded with golden color.

The fisherman's dropped the anchor and developed fishing rods. There were many ducks on the water, but there was a moment when two seagulls lined up beautifully in the frame and played with two fisherman's in a boat. The photo was taken by hand with very short time - 1/640 s - and the lens stabilization on.