Vintgar Gorge, Slovenia by Huw Ashhurst-Smith

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My girlfriend and I had been enjoying the Autumn sunshine at Lake Bled in Slovenia during the day and we thought we'd just go for a quick look in Vintgar Gorge on the way back to the hotel. The gorge is just a stone's throw from Lake Bled, so it also sees it's fair share of traffic. After we passed all the tourists making their way out of the gorge we had the place to ourselves however the late September air was cooler than expected in the gorge, it was quite a shock after soaking up the sun on the lake during the day. We were severely underdressed, so we couldn't stay long. I just managed to stand still long enough to capture a few shots of the river and the lovely yellow foliage before it was time to head back up to the car and hit the sauna.