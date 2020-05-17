Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My favorite season for photography is undoubtedly fall; nothing beats the vibrant colors and beautiful light of late October and November. Nothing but the few weeks in spring when the canola fields are in full bloom and the landscape around where I live is scattered with patches of intensive yellow. It almost looks like a checkerboard, but only last about three or four weeks.

This year we had an incredibly sunny April, and while the yellow fields against a blue sky can be interesting too, I much prefer a background of dark and dramatic clouds. So I was very happy when the weather forecast finally predicted thunderstorms, knowing full well that this could be my last chance before the yellow would disappear from the landscape. In this composition the star is actually the cloud, and the canola field only adds some interested to the foreground.