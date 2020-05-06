Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In time of forced imprisonment, lockdown, it is even more a Wonder that piece of grove behind the house, with its subtle charms, hidden tangles ,tiny intertwining, beings ,insects fast in hiding, flowers that bloom like enchantment, ferns rolled, ferns perfect as disturbing in their symmetry, proportions and measures that only Nature proposes and hides together ... Colors just sketched, sometimes exalted by the right Ray of Sunshine only come out if you look carefully, you look with your Soul, not only with your Eyes, abandoned in your Solitude, consoled by cricket Song, from verses and murmurs in the distance, lights just faint.