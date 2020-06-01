All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Subtle Evanescent Suggestions of the Lake are perfect for those seeking the Atmosphere, the Capture of the Senses and Emotions, the Transmission of something, with Photography, that goes beyond pure Technicism or the exasperated aesthetic research ... it is about Communication in short, of some rediscovery of Human Values, a Return to the properties and characteristics that perhaps machines (AI) will never have, Consciousness, Sentiment, Soul, Love for Creation, Absolute Beauty and Freedom, Immortality of Artistic Creation ... when I arrive on the shores of the Lake, this Subtle Magic has always enveloped me, enchants and fascinates me, takes me into its Net.