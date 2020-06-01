User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Villanova Mondovi, Italy by Mirella Cotella

Villanova Mondovi, Italy by Mirella Cotella
Picture Story

The Subtle Evanescent Suggestions of the Lake are perfect for those seeking the Atmosphere, the Capture of the Senses and Emotions, the Transmission of something, with Photography, that goes beyond pure Technicism or the exasperated aesthetic research ... it is about Communication in short, of some rediscovery of Human Values, a Return to the properties and characteristics that perhaps machines (AI) will never have, Consciousness, Sentiment, Soul, Love for Creation, Absolute Beauty and Freedom, Immortality of Artistic Creation ... when I arrive on the shores of the Lake, this Subtle Magic has always enveloped me, enchants and fascinates me, takes me into its Net.

