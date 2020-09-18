All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Shot this photo during a workshop in Zagori, Greece. Saw this little plant at the edge of the gorge and thought that shooting it with a very wide lens would exaggerate its size while at the same time, the gorge would appear in the background. I carefully approached the plant and placed my camera and tripod as low as possible. Had to be very careful while shooting, since the gorge at this point is approximately 800m deep with vertical walls!