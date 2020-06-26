User Icon
You are at:»»»Vijfheerenlanden, Nederland by Mark Goverde
Misty Landscape Assignment

Vijfheerenlanden, Nederland by Mark Goverde

By on 0 Comments

Vijfheerenlanden, Nederland by Mark Goverde
Views: 968

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was looking out for a morning with a lot of mist but there was not one for already a long while (or I slept through it). This morning in June I went up early and saw a (relative) heavy mist hanging over the land.

The light from the rising sun broke through the mist and caught the grass and the cattail. The trees afar just broke through the mist.

Except some basic corrections in Lightroom and a curve adjustment the capture more of the full spectrum there were no further adjustments.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®