Picture Story

I was looking out for a morning with a lot of mist but there was not one for already a long while (or I slept through it). This morning in June I went up early and saw a (relative) heavy mist hanging over the land.

The light from the rising sun broke through the mist and caught the grass and the cattail. The trees afar just broke through the mist.

Except some basic corrections in Lightroom and a curve adjustment the capture more of the full spectrum there were no further adjustments.