Fredvang Bridges, Lofoten, Norway by June McNeil

A photo from my recent Lofoten trip which required some effort to capture! The image shows two bridges crossing the sea. Such bridges are common in these parts. They connect the small islands to the mainland and are a much needed aid to the economy of the area.

The day had started with having to cope with cloud and strong gusty conditions, not uncommon in this region. By the time we reached this location at Frerdvang, the wind had eased, the clouds had lifted somewhat and the sun started to make an attept to shine.

The two bridges are only visible at the top of a hill and there's no recognised route so it was a question of just heading upwards. What looks like vegetation in the foreground is actually clumps of thick, springy grass. It wasn't possible to walk from clump to clump and meant I found myself at times inbetween and sinking down into dips of varying depths covered by snow. It was hard work getting to the highest point to take the photo, however the saying goes, "no pain, no gain"!

There were only a few other people about and I was happy that some of them had also stopped on the bridge helping to give my image a perspective.