Vienna Woods, Lower Austria by Peter Richter

Autumn Visions

Picture Story

The image was taken in the first week of November this year. It is a capture from Vienna Woods in Lower Austria. Autumn colors had just passed their high point in this region and a significant part of the trees was already almost bare. Fortunately I found this small intimate scene where some beautiful colors came together with a favorable sidelight that accentuated the trunks and their barks. The photograph is part of a series concerning with square format. In my opinion, it allows me an interesting variety of arrangements within the frame, centered as well as decentered in this case.

