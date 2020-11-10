All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The image was taken in the first week of November this year. It is a capture from Vienna Woods in Lower Austria. Autumn colors had just passed their high point in this region and a significant part of the trees was already almost bare. Fortunately I found this small intimate scene where some beautiful colors came together with a favorable sidelight that accentuated the trunks and their barks. The photograph is part of a series concerning with square format. In my opinion, it allows me an interesting variety of arrangements within the frame, centered as well as decentered in this case.