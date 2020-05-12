Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During the last weeks, which were characterized by the restrictions following the pandemic, my wife and I used our time and hiked through Vienna Woods almost every day. The Vienna Woods are forested highlands that form the northeastern foothills of the Northern Limestone Alps in the states of Lower Austria and Vienna. This region is protected as a biosphere reserve, and this image is taken in a core zone. Beeches are long established trees here. On this afternoon we enjoyed the bright backlighting on the lush foliage.