Picture Story

This image was taken at the end of October 2019 in the Vienna Woods. Autumn colors were just at their summit, yet there still remained some greens that allowed a sense of transition. The Vienna Woods are forested highlands that form the northeastern foothills of the Northern Limestone Alps in the states of Lower Austria and Vienna. In 1870, plans were brought forward to clear most of the forest, but this caused widespread public resistance. In 1987, the governors of the states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland signed the Vienna Woods Declaration to protect nature in the region.