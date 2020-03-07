Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

If you are travelling up the East Coast of Iceland, you are duty-bound to stop at Stokknes. Here, apart from the Viking cafe, you will find Vestrahorn standing loud and proud on the beach. For a photographer, it is a daunting task. There have been so many great images of Vestrahorn. How on earth can one produce something that will stand alone and be a worthwhile capture?

This image is comprised of two images stitched together. You may wonder why I did not position myself further back on the beach? The truth is, the amount of water sitting in front of Vestrahorn varies daily. I needed to be both close to the water but capture the full extent of Vestrahorn in the final image. The solution two image panorama.

Of course, you have to be lucky with the weather. Iceland is notorious for cloud, driving rain and wind. However when the sun shines, even partially, the light is supreme. On this occasion I was lucky and Vestrahorn was a landscape photographers dream to photograph.