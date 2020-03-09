Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We were touring Iceland with a pro photographer. This was just one of several places we visited on this day. Weather was a real problem and we had just finished sitting out a major storm that lasted roughly 30 hours with snow blown by sustained 140 mph winds gusting to 170mph. We started the day by photographing ice at Diamond Beach, made a coupe more stops along the way to the peninsula. After shooting the reflection we moved on to shoot the sunset, had dinner and then attempted to shoot the Northern Lights, our main goal. Despite our best attempts, the lights evaded us for our entire 10 day trip. Maybe on the next visit the lights will be more cooperative.