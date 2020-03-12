Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was my first trip out of the United States on a photography workshop. Iceland was a beautiful country and so much to see with the wide open landscapes unlike that of Georgia in the United States. Vestrahorn was so majestic and beautiful with the strong peaks that rolled to the ocean. I almost missed the reflection attempting to stay out of the water. So worth getting a little wet so that I could capture the mountains in the reflection of the tide.