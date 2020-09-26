All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is the now famous beach at Vestrahorn beach in Iceland. We were on our 4th trip to Iceland and probably the best visit to date photographically. I had checked out the location the previous day but driving wind and rain and barely any visibility forced us to return early the next day to completely contrasting weather conditions. There was calm conditions with clearing mist and cloud revealing blue sky. I only spent about 90 minutes here but could have stayed all day. There are so many compositional possibilities.