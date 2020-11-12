All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Fall is known best for the changing leaves and the amazing palette of color that is splashed on the landscape. In the Rockies there are no hardwoods and broadleafs to render this palette, but, the undergrowth, the alders, and grasses do a very fine job of making the palette come alive. On this morning the sun came in at a perfect angle to illuminate the trees and undergrowth etc. and the effect was to put the Fall color palette on display. And the Vermilion of Vermilion Lakes was amplified to make the scene.