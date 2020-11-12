User Icon
You are at:»»»Vermilion Lakes, Banff, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam
Autumn Visions

Vermilion Lakes, Banff, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam

By on 0 Comments

Vermilion Lakes, Banff, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam
Views: 1,102

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Fall is known best for the changing leaves and the amazing palette of color that is splashed on the landscape. In the Rockies there are no hardwoods and broadleafs to render this palette, but, the undergrowth, the alders, and grasses do a very fine job of making the palette come alive. On this morning the sun came in at a perfect angle to illuminate the trees and undergrowth etc. and the effect was to put the Fall color palette on display. And the Vermilion of Vermilion Lakes was amplified to make the scene.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®