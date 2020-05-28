All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is over the 2100m elevation, on the Greek mountains of Pindos! There, is the best place to feel the blooming atmosphere of the delayed Spring! Every year-end of May a natural miracle happening there! While the snows melting fast a carpet with yellow flowers suddenly emerges and it lasts only 1-week as it depends on the annual weather! After 3 hours hike that day during sunset, some wonderful stormy clouds were added in my frame.

It is the alpine area Verliga which completes an amazing complex with lakes, rivers, wildflowers, and gorgeous peaks.