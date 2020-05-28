User Icon
Verliga Dragon Lake, Ioannina, Greece by Panos Laskarakis
Verliga Dragon Lake, Ioannina, Greece by Panos Laskarakis

Verliga Dragon Lake, Ioannina, Greece by Panos Laskarakis
Picture Story

This is over the 2100m elevation, on the Greek mountains of Pindos! There, is the best place to feel the blooming atmosphere of the delayed Spring! Every year-end of May a natural miracle happening there! While the snows melting fast a carpet with yellow flowers suddenly emerges and it lasts only 1-week as it depends on the annual weather! After 3 hours hike that day during sunset, some wonderful stormy clouds were added in my frame.

It is the alpine area Verliga which completes an amazing complex with lakes, rivers, wildflowers, and gorgeous peaks.

