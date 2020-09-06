User Icon
Ventura Beach, California, USA by James Sanchez

Views: 536

Picture Story

My wife and I decided to take a last-minute drive to Ventura Beach, CA to catch the sunset. The clouds were opening up at our house and I was thinking, the 60-minute drive to the beach could be worth it ro catch the sunset. We arrived just on time and was greeted with one of the most amazing sunsets that we have ever seen at the beach, such a nice reflection. The drive driving out there was definitely worth it.

