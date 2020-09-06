All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My wife and I decided to take a last-minute drive to Ventura Beach, CA to catch the sunset. The clouds were opening up at our house and I was thinking, the 60-minute drive to the beach could be worth it ro catch the sunset. We arrived just on time and was greeted with one of the most amazing sunsets that we have ever seen at the beach, such a nice reflection. The drive driving out there was definitely worth it.