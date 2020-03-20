Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We travelled from the UK for a 5 day trip to the beautiful city of Venice, Italy. The weather was cool but nice at the end of January. I would definitely recommend this time of year to visit Venice because there are fewer tourists about. The reflections in the canals were amazing, almost like seeing the city twice.

This particular image was taken on the very last day of our trip. I was really unwell - it turned out to be a kidney infection - and I had no energy whatsoever but wanted to see this house in the middle of one of the canals, so I dragged myself along at a very slow pace, constantly having to rest and I was only able to carry my camera. I don't even remember taking this image but I'm pleased with the way it turned out.