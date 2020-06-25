All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I spotted this location some time ago on the internet. First i went on a trip to explore the area and made some shots. Later, when the conditions were good, i planned the trip back fore hopefully some nice sunrise photo's with mist and a great sky.

Later that week the predictions were good. I woke up at 4.30 A.M. and went to the spot. When i arrived it was still dark. I made the hike to the spot, during the hike the mist appeared and i heard some wild hogs screaming, that was a bit scary. On the location i set up my gear and waited a while. Then the sunrise started, the sky was amazing. A perfect morning.