This is a seascape photograph from the Velneshwar beach in India. Velneshwar is somewhat less known and less crowded place with rocky boulders on the beach and a cliff. So I have pre planned the shoot with this being my second visit to this place.

The picture has been photographed using Lee filters, A 10 stop Lee big filter and Soft GND. I had scouted the place and chose this frame and setup the camera before the sunset and magic hour.