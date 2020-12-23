All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Having been to India before and hearing about the south western region of Kerala I decided to make that the principle destination. To get there meant flying to Mumbai and then an internal flight to Cochin. The famous Keralan waterways were stunning and I had hired the services of a car with driver for the whole duration as driving in India I would never class as either a pleasure or particularly safe! Numerous trips to Asian countries had at least taught me to steer clear of the driver's wheel.

We explored the hill country and mountains before descending to the beautiful area around Vembanad Lake and settled for a few days at a lakeside hotel. It was totally stunning with views extending to the distant horizon over the tranquil waters of the lake.

There was a net extended across the lake edge fixed to poles to act as a fish trap for the hotel restaurant to have fresh supplies and the fisherman on his small dhow would punt himself around the large area to catch the fish.

The scene was stunning and with careful exposure to control the glare and reflected sunlight a fairly minimalist but beautiful image was captured.

Needless to say the food was wonderful amidst such perfect surroundings and I am tempted to return one to explore more of this amazing part of India.