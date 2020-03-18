Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in November last year when I visited my family's country house which is a couple of hours drive from Stockholm – the capital of Sweden, where I live. In the morning when I drove there, I realized that the fog that had been so light in Stockholm only got thicker the closer I got to the country house. When I finally arrived, at noon, I took my camera backpack and set off for the nearby lake, which is an hour's hike from the house. It was really a magical experience, everything was very calm and quiet. It felt like I was entering another world and the city of Stockholm, that I had left that morning, did not exist at all in my mind.

I managed to take this photo that I think captures a very special mood of solitude and total serenity. Almost everything was completely embedded in this wall of fog. I have photographed this lake and that small island of trees and rocks several times before, mostly at sunrise, and I have always liked the results with the colours of the sun and clouds reflected in the water. But, to me, this photo feels like a fairy tale. The trees and the rocks are so detached and I just want to explore what’s hidden behind them in that thick wall of fog.

I really love to take pictures in the fall and winter. They are my absolute favorite seasons when it comes to landscape and nature photography. And this photo is one of the best pictures I took last year.