It took more than an hour to reach the location. Started at the beach, but the muddy trail took us into the old groth forrest. This trail provides many good opportunities for alternativ photos. The waterfall is located close to the trail, but is not visible from the trail, making it nearly impossible to find. You have to stand in knee deep water to take the photo. Bring wellies.

This is a panorama photo stitched together of six exposures. Using my Arca Swiss P0 ballhead and RRS rail makes it very easy. I always bracket my shots, just in case. But this time I did only use the correct exposure. Be careful with the height of the tripod, mine is five feet, and that was just enough. If it is lower you will not get the falls in the background in your photo. You do not need to carry anything longer than 70 mm (full frame).

Next time I would use a hole day at this spot. Take enough food and plenty of water for a hole day The best light conditions must be overcast, since the trees are not providing 100 % cover. Waited for an hour to get rid of some harsh light rays, to shoot this photo My photo is taken at noon. Not the best time of day, afternoon/evening is better. Early March was good. Best conditions must be after rain.