Picture Story

I take as many walks through Stanley Park in Vancouver as I can. One of my destinations is the garden surrounding the Stanley Park Office building, on Beach Avenue. The flowers planted there change from season to season, and from year to year. This spring, the flowerbeds showed a colourful mixture of tulips, bluebells, forget-me-nots, and pansies, bordered by graceful laceleaf maples. What this photo does not show are the varieties of magnolias, azaleas, and rhododendrons. Too many to show on one photograph. The garden never disappoints. I highly recommend it.