I took this photography last year in january during a trip with a ski club. This place is called Cime Bianche, it’s placed in Valtournenche, Valle d’Aosta, Italy, Cervinia Ski Paradise. Valtournenche is close to Cervinia and in winter the two towns are connected also with the ski slopes. It was extraordinarily a warm day despite winter season, we could ski, walk on the snow, take a lot of photos. I used Nikon D5000 camera with 70-300 mm Sigma lens. I was really satisfied because of the light was perfect and allowed various shots, in some moments it was also very very brilliant. The unique difficult is to avoid the big quantity of people skiing on the circuit for this reason it’s better join this area early in the morning if possible.

Winter offers many perspectives for photographers, and it’s nice to follow curves due to skiers along the day. They can reach all the skiing region so it’s possible to capture the background of the Grande Muraille, the Dent’d’Herens chain the most important mountain complex of this valley. Non only ski but also with snowshoeing we can expand the potential for capture a lot of photos in the wintertime. Today it’s possible to join Breuil Cervinia both during winter and summer, thanks to the possibility of practice ski on the Plateau Rosa Glacier, the beauty of its alpine landscape and the presence of Matterhorn (in Italian language Cervino). The modality program on the camera allows you to collect the best results for the blue light of sky and the emphasis of the white of the snow.